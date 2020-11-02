ICAI CA 2020 admit card released at icai.org: Get direct link to download hall ticket

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card 2020 for IPC Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations. The exams are scheduled to be held in the month of November. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of the board, — icaiexam.icai.org or icai.org

"No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," reads the official notification.

Direct link to ICAI CA November admit card 2020

Candidates need to enter their log-in ID (Registration Number) and password to download the ICAI CA 2020 Nov admit card in online mode.

ICAI Admit Card Nov 2020 contains exam schedule, exam centre along with personal details. No physical admit card will be issued to candidates. Hence, each candidate should download the ICAI CA admit card Nov 2020 in online mode only.

ICAI CA admit card Nov 2020: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the ICAI's official website — icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, login using your credentials. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on ICAI CA Nov admit card 2020 link

Step 4: ICAI CA November 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the ICAI admit card 2020 and take out its print for future use.