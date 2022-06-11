ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the admit cards for June edition of the Chartered Accountancy examination or ICAI CA Foundation June 2022. Students can download their admit cards through official website-- icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates will need their login ID and password to download ICAI CA Foundation June 2022 admit cards.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation examination with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” ICAI stated in the official notification.

ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022: Here's how to download your hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website-- icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on "Login/Register" link available

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Direct link to download admit card

Step 3: Enter your Login ID and password

Step 4: After logging in, click on the admit card tab and download it.

"Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of https://icaiexam.icai.org/ for more details. For any further clarifications, write to/contact: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in, 0120 3894811, 812," read the official notification.

ICAI CA Foudation June 2022: Exam dates

ICAI is scheduled to conduct the CA Foundation 2022 Exams in the month of June. Students will be appearing for the CA Foundation Exam on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022. These dates were initially set in the month of May but due to a clash with the board exams and other national entrance exams, ICAI had postponed the dates to June.

