ICAI CA Foundation admit card december 2022 RELEASED at icaiexam.icai.org- Direct link to download here
ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the admit card of CA Foundation December 2022 online, using their registration ID and date of birth, details below.
ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session. Candidates can access the CA Foundation December 2022 admission card online by logging into the ICAI login account. The CA Foundation exams will be given in offline format from December 14 to December 18, 2022. For the CA Foundation exams in December 2022, the admit card is a requirement for participation. Candidates must also bring a legitimate ID card to the chosen testing location.
CA Foundation admit card December 2022: Here’s how to download
- Click on the direct link given above
- Login using the CA Foundation registration ID and date of birth
- Click on the download admit card link
- The CA Foundation admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for the examination.
ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022; direct link here
Candidates are urged to thoroughly review all the information on their CA Foundation admission card. They must get in touch with the exam organisers if there is a discrepancy so that the appropriate adjustments can be made.
