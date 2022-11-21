ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED SOON at icai.org- Steps to download here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will issue the CA Foundation admit card for the December session soon on its official website. CA Foundation admission cards are issued between 15 and 20 days before the examination. Candidates who have completed the CA Foundation exam form can use the exam site at eservices.icai.org to download their admit cards for the December session. Exams for the CA Foundation for December 2022 will be given offline from December 16 to December 20, 2022. More than 290 exam centres around the nation and about 6 international test centres will host the tests. Candidates should be aware that the ICAI will not mail any candidates' physical admission cards. The admit card should be downloaded and printed out by candidates as soon as it is made available by the exam organizers.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official e-services portal of ICAI - eservices.icai.org.

Then click on the link “admit card for CA December Foundation 2022 exams”.

Enter the login credentials like the registration number and password.

CA Foundation December 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a few printouts for the examination.

The exams for the CA Final and Intermediate programmes were given nationwide from November 1 to November 17, 2022. It was just changed from November 12 to November 21, 2022, for the CA Final exam for the Shimla centre for Group II. It is expected that the CA Inter and Final programme exam results will be released soon.