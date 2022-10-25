ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Cards for November exams RELEASED at icai.org- Here’s how to download

ICAI CA 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the admit cards for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exams. The ICAI Admit Card for the CA Inter and CA Final exams is now available for download from the official websites, icai.org and eservices.icai.org. The official e-services portal of the ICAI CA publishes the ICAI CA Inter Admit Card and ICAI CA Final Admit Card. Candidates would need to submit their exam roll number, birth date, and any other requested information. It is recommended that candidates bring a printout of their admission cards to the appropriate exam centres. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room or take the ICAI CA Exams if they do not have their admission cards.

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 - Here’s how to download

Visit the official website - icai.org

Click on the link provided for ICAI CA November Admit Card

A New page will open, click on the links provided for CA Inter or CA Final Admit Cards

Enter your credentials such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your ICAI CA Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The CA Final November 2022 Exams will be held from November 1 to November 16, 2022, and the CA Intermediate Exams will be held from November 2 to November 17, 2022. There will be no online testing for either exam.the CA Final and CA Intermediate exams. There will be no online testing for either exam.