ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams Postponed Due To India-Pakistan Tensions; New Dates To Be Announced

ICAI postponed CA Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course exams due to security concerns. Stay updated on new exam date.

 

ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams Postponed Due To India-Pakistan Tensions; New Dates To Be Announced Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) President Charanjot Singh Nanda addresses a press conference. (IANS)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of all CA Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations, originally scheduled between May 9 and May 14, 2025. The move comes in light of the escalating security situation across the country amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In an official notification released on Thursday, ICAI stated, "In partial modification of the Institute's Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that given the tense and security situation in the country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed."

CA Intermediate exams for Group 2 were scheduled for May 9, 11, and 14, while the CA Final Group 2 papers were set for May 8, 10, and 13. The INTT AT exams were scheduled for May 10 and 13.

ICAI confirmed that the revised examination schedule will be announced on its official website in due course.

The postponement comes amid a broader wave of precautionary shutdowns across several northern states, including school closures in Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Punjab, and Rajasthan, following cross-border hostilities.

Students are advised to regularly check ICAI’s official website for further updates and rescheduled dates.

