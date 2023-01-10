ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: CA Intermediate result DECLARED at icai.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released Intermediate examination results today, January 10. Students may now get the ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 via icai.org and icai.nic.in. These exams took place in November 2022. As per the official notification, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official CA exam website - icai.nic.in.

Select the programme and click on result link

Login using your roll number and pin number or registration number

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the CA scorecard and save for future reference

Group I Inter Exams were conducted from November 2 to November 9 while Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12. CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the schedule.