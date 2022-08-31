ICAI CA Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registrations are currently underway. As per a new notice released today, on August 31, 2022, the CA November exams application deadline has been extended. Candidates may now apply on the official website, icai.org, through September 7, 2022. Candidates may now submit their applications for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 by the specified deadline.

Originally, today was the deadline for completing the form; however, due to a change in the mechanism for doing so and for the benefit of the students, this deadline has been extended. Candidates must also be aware that if they are unable to apply right away, they still have a short window of time to do so, but they will be charged a late fee. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022 Answer Key releasing TOMORROW

ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Important dates

Date Details CA November Exam 2022 registration deadline September 7, 2022 (New date) Last date to apply with late fees September 10, 2022 Official website icai.org

"Furthermore, for students seeking a change of examination city/group/medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - November 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available from 8th September 2022 [Thursday] to 13th September 2022 [Tuesday]," the notice for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 states.







