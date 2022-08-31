NewsIndia
ICAI CA NOVEMBER EXAMS 2022

ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registrations deadline extended till THIS DATE at icai.org- Check latest updates here

ICAI CA Exams 2022: ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registration deadline has been extended on the official website - icai.org. The official notice for the CA November exams mentions that candidates can now apply till September 7, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registrations deadline extended till THIS DATE at icai.org- Check latest updates here

ICAI CA Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registrations are currently underway. As per a new notice released today, on August 31, 2022, the CA November exams application deadline has been extended. Candidates may now apply on the official website, icai.org, through September 7, 2022. Candidates may now submit their applications for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 by the specified deadline.

Originally, today was the deadline for completing the form; however, due to a change in the mechanism for doing so and for the benefit of the students, this deadline has been extended. Candidates must also be aware that if they are unable to apply right away, they still have a short window of time to do so, but they will be charged a late fee. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022 Answer Key releasing TOMORROW

ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Important dates

Date Details
CA November Exam 2022 registration deadline September 7, 2022 (New date)
Last date to apply with late fees September 10, 2022
Official website icai.org

ICAI CA Exams 2022; download the official notice here

"Furthermore, for students seeking a change of examination city/group/medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - November 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available from 8th September 2022 [Thursday] to 13th September 2022 [Tuesday]," the notice for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 states.




 

Live Tv

icai ca november exams 2022ca november exams 2022ca november exam news 2022ca november exams 2022 registrationsca november exams 2022 application formsicai org

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media