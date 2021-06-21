ICAI releases admit card for CA July exam 2021 on icai.org, here's how to download hall ticket

ICAI CA July 2021 Exam admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of ICAI. Candidates who registered for the ICAI CA July 2021 examinations can download their admit card online by visiting - www.icaiexam.icai.org.

"No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," reads the official notification.

In case examinee himself/herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with COVID–19, such examinees will be provided 'opt-out option' (with a carryover of the fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November 2021 examination cycle.

The CA Final examinations will be held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11. The CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 examinations will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

The ICAI will conduct the Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate (New Scheme) examinations from July 5 to July 20. The detailed schedule for the same may be found on the ICAI website. Post-qualification courses, including Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT–AT) will also be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11.

ICAI CA Final July exam 2021 admit card: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter your credentials, Registration Number and Password

Step 4: The ICAI July admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

All the examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, except the Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme), which will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

