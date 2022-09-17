ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Cards released on icar.nta.nic.in, direct to download link here
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 admit cards and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) admit cards are now available on the official website icar.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card and other details.
ICAR Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 admit cards and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) admit cards. Candidates can now download the admit cards for ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) exam that are scheduled to be held on September 20, 2022 from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.
Here's how to download ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card
- Visit the official website of ICAR– icar.nta.nic.in
- Then scroll below and click on Download ICAR AIEEA PG or AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Admit Card
- It will take you to an external website
- Enter the details such as your application number and date of birth
- Download the admit card and keep a copy of the same
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card- Direct link
AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Admit Cards - Direct Link
The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at the time indicated on their respective Admit Cards.
Candidates must take a printed copy of admit card, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), any one of the authorized Govt. photo IDs (original, valid and non-expired), viz. PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card and PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.
