ICAR UG 2022

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Cards released on icar.nta.nic.in, direct to download link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit cards are now available on the official website icar.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAR UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit cards. Candidates can now download the admit cards for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam that is scheduled to be held on September 13, 14 and 15, 2022 form the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website of ICAR– icar.nta.nic.in
Then scroll below and click on Download ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card
It will take you to an external website
Enter the details such as your application number and date of birth
Download the admit card and keep a copy of the same

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card- Direct link

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at the time indicated on their respective Admit Cards. ALSO READ- JEE Advanced Result 2022 releasing TOMORROW, check TIME and other details

Candidates must take a printed copy of admit card, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), any one of the authorized Govt. photo IDs (original, valid and non-expired), viz. PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card and PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

 

