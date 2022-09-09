ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 likely TODAY at icar.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to download

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, on September 9, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can access their AIEEA UG admit card after it has been announced by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. Updates can be found below. For the AIEEA UG test, which will start on September 13, 2022, the ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 is expected today. Candidates are reminded that these AIEEA UG tests will be held for three days, ending on September 15, 2022, per the ICAR entrance exams schedule.

The ICAR AIEEA UG exam city slips have also been made available online by NTA. These slips, which listed the exam city and location, were made available yesterday, on September 8, 2022. These admit cards are expected to release along with these slips very soon. ALSO READ: CUET Result 2022 to be RELEASED on September 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, says UGC Chairman- Details here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on "ICAR Admit Card (AIEEA-PG-2022)" link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that the exam city slip is completely distinct from the ICAR AIEEA UG admit card and is not the same document. The former is only made public to provide everyone with a general understanding of their exam locations so they can make the necessary preparations. The most crucial document for everyone is the ICAR AIEEA UG admit card, which is anticipated after its publication. Candidates will be prohibited from taking the exam without this hall ticket.







