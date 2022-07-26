IARI Assistant admit card 2022: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute, IARI released the ICAR IARI Assistant Admit card 2022 today, July 26. The IARI is now available on the ICAR official website iari.res.in. Candidates can download their IARI admit cards through the candidate login. ICAR IARI Assistant Exam is a computer-based test and is scheduled to be conducted on July 29, 2022. Check the ICAR assistant 2022 exam schedule below

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of IARI- iari.res.in On the home page, click on candidate login Enter the candidate's login details like Application number, date of birth, password, and captcha code. Submit, Your the IARI Assistant admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the IARI Assistant admit card 2022 Take a printout of the ICAR IARI Assistant admit card 2022 for exam day

IARI is conducting the recruitment drive for 462 posts of Assistants in the AT ICAR Headquarters and its research institutes. ICAR IARI Assistant CBT 2022 exam will be conducted in four shifts. Candidates must report at least one and a half hours before the commencement of exam at the exam centre as the gate will close 30 minutes before the exam. The first shift begins at 9 am and the last shift starts at 6 pm.

