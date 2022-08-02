ICAR IARI Answer Key 2022: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) has released the 2022 ICAR IARI answer key. Till the link provided on the candidates' site, exam takers may review the answer key and submit objections through August 6, 2022 at 11:55 p.m. On the official website, iari.res.in, candidates can find the ICAR IARI 2022 answer key.

The ICAR IARI Computer Based Test for the position of Assistants was held on July 29, 2022. Candidates who raise complaints online should be aware that they must also attest to proof that supports their objection. The final solution key will be created by IARI after taking the students' concerns into account. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the ICAR IARI outcome 2022. ALSO READ: DU SOL Admit Card 2022 released for UG Semester II courses

ICAR IARI answer key 2022: Here’s how to check and raise an objection

Go to the official website of ICAR IARI--iari.res.in. On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Recruitment cell' and 'Assitant 2022' from the appeared dropdown A new page would open, scroll down and click on the ‘Already Registered Candidates – Click Here to Login’ tab A new login page would open Key in your User ID and password Submit the credentials and access the ICAR IARI answer key 2022 In case of objections, raise objection through the available option mentioned on the portal Submit your objections and save the screen

ICAR is filling 462 Assitant positions under this recruitment drive. As soon as the final answer key and the ICAR IARI result 2022 are issued, the tentative answer key will now follow suit. ICAR IARI result 2022 is reportedly expected in the final week of August, however, no official result date has been disclosed as of yet.