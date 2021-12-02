ICMAI CMA 2021: Admit cards released, direct link to download here

New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Thursday (December 2) released CMA Admit Card 2021 for the December examination. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official site of ICMAI: icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021: How to download your admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICMAI: icmai.in.

Step 2: Click on ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card, download it, and take a printout for future references.

The CMA intermediate and final exams will begin on December 8 and will be concluded on December 15, 2021. The exams will be conducted in online mode in two shifts--the intermediate course papers will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and final course papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

