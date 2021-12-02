हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
icmai

ICMAI CMA 2021: Admit cards released, direct link to download here

The CMA intermediate and final exams will begin on December 8 and will be concluded on December 15, 2021.

ICMAI CMA 2021: Admit cards released, direct link to download here

New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Thursday (December 2) released CMA Admit Card 2021 for the December examination. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official site of ICMAI: icmai.in. 

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021: How to download your admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICMAI: icmai.in.

Step 2: Click on ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card, download it, and take a printout for future references.

The CMA intermediate and final exams will begin on December 8 and will be concluded on December 15, 2021. The exams will be conducted in online mode in two shifts--the intermediate course papers will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and final course papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
icmaiICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021examinationsadmit card
Next
Story

Indian Coast Guard rescues 624 passengers, 85 crew after fire breaks out on ship

Must Watch

PT31M23S

Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'Bigg Boss' of the opposition?