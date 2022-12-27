ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 for Intermediate, Final December session RELEASED at icmai.in- Direct link here

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India, ICMAI on December 27, has released the admit cards for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam. All applicants who enrolled for the exam and are qualified to sit for it can now download their admission cards. The processes listed below can be used to download the CMA admit card 2022, which is now available on the icmai.in website. The CMA Intermediate or CMA Final admit cards must be downloaded by registered candidates by logging in with their registration number.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Concerned candidates should go to the official website -icmai.in or examicmai.org

On the homepage, they should click on the admit card for December 2022 term tab

In the next step, candidates will have to log in using their CMA registration number and password or date of birth

Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Take its printout for future reference

ICAMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card

Candidate’s name, roll number and registration ID

Term of exam (December term)

The exam group

Exam time and venue details

The candidate’s photograph and signature are among the few details mentioned on admit card

The admit cards for the CMA Inter and CMA Final exams for the December 2022 session, which are expected to be held between January 5 and January 12, 2023, have been made available. The CMA Inter exam will take place in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm, while the CMA Final test will take place in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm, according to DateSheet.