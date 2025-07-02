Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry today categorically asserted that comprehensive investigations carried out by India's highest medical research institutions have not identified any connection between COVID-19 vaccines and the recent spate of unexpected deaths, including heart attack-related deaths, among adults.

The ministry's statement follows extensive research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that thoroughly investigated sudden death cases following COVID.

"Extensive ICMR and AIIMS studies on sudden adult death following COVID have categorically proven no correlation between sudden deaths and COVID-19 vaccines," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a release on Wednesday. The release also added, "ICMR and NCDC studies have consistently proved that vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective with very rare occurrences of serious adverse effects."

These researches have purportedly found lifestyle options, genetic susceptibility, and underlying diseases as principal causative factors in sudden unexpected deaths. Even though heart attacks remain the leading cause of sudden death among adults, the trend in causes has not changed significantly from other years, preliminary analyses indicated.

The announcement from the government seeks to alleviate widespread concerns and disinformation that have associated COVID-19 vaccination with sudden adverse events, restoring public trust in the vaccine program.