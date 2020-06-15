ICMR report on 'Corona peak by November' denied; PIB Fact Check news 'misleading'

New Delhi: A news report attributing a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been denied by the premier research institute. In a PIB fact check also, the report has been found misleading.

The news report stated that the ICMR has conducted a study that claimed the peak of COVID-19 in India is shifted to mid-November when a paucity of ICU beds and ventilators may arise.

The PIB conducted a Fact Check and said that "the news is misleading. The study to which the report is attributed is not carried out by ICMR & doesn't reflect the authentic information."

Claim-As per ICMR, the peak of COVID-19 in India is shifted to mid November when a paucity of ICU beds & ventilators may arise#PIBFactCheck-The news is misleading.The study to which the report is attributed, is not carried out by ICMR & doesn't reflect the authentic information pic.twitter.com/Et7yGVpKhQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 15, 2020

Earlier, the ICMR denied the claims attributed to it in the report, and tweeted, "The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR."

The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR. pic.twitter.com/OJQq2uYdlM — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) June 15, 2020

The agency news report, ICMR study plots Mid-Nov peak, had said the ICMR has warned that there would be bed and ventilator shortage.