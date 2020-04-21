ICMR tells states not to use rapid test kits for COVID-19 for 2 days

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday (April 21) advised the state governments to not use new rapid antibody test for coronavirus COVID-19 for two days, saying it will investigate the issue of faulty kits. "Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days," R Gangakhedkar, head scientist of ICMR said during the daily press briefing today.

He said that ICMR has received a complaint from a state on April 20 and has so far discussed with three other states. "These kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. We will issue a clear-cut advisory in two days. If problems are detected in batches, we will tell the companies for replacement," he said.

He said that a total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested till Tuesday of which 35,852 were done on April 20 and as many as 29,776 samples have been tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 at 86 private laboratories.

He said the government has created a portal with the master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers. "Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it."

Lav Agrawal, the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, told the press conference that 18,601 positive cases have been reported across the country so far. As many as 3,252 people have been cured till now, he said, adding 705 of them recovered on April 20. "This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48," he said.