ICSE Board results 2021: Students dissatisfied with score can request review, check details here

The registration for the improvement exam has been extended from August 1 to August 4.

New Delhi: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board announced that students that are not satisfied with their results  may register for the improvement exam.

The registration for the improvement exam has been extended from August 1 to August 4, 2021. This announcement applies for both ICSE and ISC Boards.

“The candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSE and ISC result 2021 exam may get themselves registered for improvement examination. Last date for registration extended from 1st August to 4th August 2021: ICSE Board,” news agency ANI tweeted.

 

The ICSE Class 10 Board results were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 24.

The pass percentage for ICSE was 99.98 percent and ISC was 99.76 percent. Nearly 3 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the council’s announcement and got their results.

This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled by CISCE in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. This was the first time that the CISCE declared the results without exams.

(With inputs from news agencies)

