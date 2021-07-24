ICSE board results 2021 today: Here's how to download your marksheet

New Delhi: The ICSE 2021 results for students of Class 10th will be declared today (July 24) at 3 PM, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said in a circular on Friday. The results will be available on the Council's official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org and can also be viewed through the CAREERS portal of the Council or SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council using the Principal’s login ID and password.

Here's how to access ICSE Board exam results on CAREERS portal:



1. Log in to the 'CAREERS' portal on the official website at www.cisce.org and then click on the 'Examination System' option.

2. On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results.

3. From the ICSE menu, click on 'Reports'.

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view the School's Result Tabulation.

5. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to view or print the same.



Here's how to check your ICSE Board exam results on official website:

1. Once the results are announced, visit www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

2. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

3. Select ICSE from the 'Course' option.

4. Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view or print the results will be provided on the results web page. Students can follow the same to view their ICSE Board Exams 2021 results.



Here's how to check ICSE Board exam results through SMS:

1. Once officially declared, the results can also be checked through SMS. To view your ICSE Board exam 2021 results, you need to type your Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234867 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. Send the message to 09248082883.

3. Your ICSE Board exam result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSE RESULTS 2021

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE



Live TV