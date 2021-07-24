ICSE Class X Board results declared by CISCE, here's how to check at cisce.org

New Delhi: The ICSE Class X Board results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday (July 24) at 3 PM. The ICSE Board Exam 2021 results have been published on CISCE's official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Follow these steps to check ICSE Class X Board exam results at www.cisce.org:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org.

2. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

3. Select ICSE from the 'Course' option.

4. Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. Click on the 'Show Result' or 'Print Result' option to get or print the result.

Follow these steps to check ICSE Class X Board exam results through SMS:

1. Go to the message folder on your mobile phone. Create a new message and type your 'Unique ID' in the following way: ICSE 1234867 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. Send the message to 09248082883.

3. Your ICSE Board exam result 2021 will be displayed on your mobile screen.

4. Take a screenshot for future reference.