ICSE, ISC Board Results 2021 declared: Not convinced with your marks? Here's how to raise a complaint

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday (July 24, 2021) announced the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results. The ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2021 results were declared at 3 PM on CICSE's official website.

This year, the ICSE and ISC Board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following which, the CISCE had released assessment criteria.

As per the criteria, for class 10th, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 have been taken into consideration. On the other hand, for class 12th, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in classes 11 and 12 have been taken, including the marks of project work and practical exams.

The CISCE has said that a recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations as students have been awarded imputed marks. However, if a student has an objection regarding the computation of marks in the result, she/he can write an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons.

Schools are then required to review all such applications and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made in the applications, forward the same to the CISCE along with their remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks.

Students should note that the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

The CISCE has told schools that all the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for Class X 2021 examination results or at asise@cisce.org for Class XII examination results in the Proforma provided for the purpose to the schools.

The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021.

This is to be noted that the Dispute Resolution requests should be forwarded to the CISCE only from the Head of the School's official email address assigned by the CISCE.

The CISCE will then review the request, the supporting documents and the Head of School's comments/remarks and convey its decision to the concerned school, in writing. In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned.

