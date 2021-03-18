ICSE result verification window closes today, apply online at icsi.edu

New Delhi: The Institute of Companies Secretaries Of India (ICSE) will be closing the application window today (March 18) at midnight, for verification of marks of the CS Professional and Executive Programme.

Applicants should visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu, to access the objection window.

Candidates need to pay a fee amount of Rs 250 for each subject through online/offline mode for the verification of marks.

Steps to Apply Online For ICSI Result Verification:

1:Visit the official website of ICSE at icsi.edu.

2:Login and click on the exam submenu, next go on to 'Verification of Marks/Inspection/Certified copies of answer books.

3: Further, click on the ‘Add a request’ option to raise the objection’.

4: A new page will pop up and click on "Apply for Verification of Marks/Inspection/Certified copies of Answer Books.

5:Seleect the request type Verification.

6:Select the subjects for which verification is to be done.

7: Pay the application fee. Next, click on the submit button.

Candidates applying offline have to download the application form from the official website of ICSI and send the filled form through Speed Post/ Registered Post along with a Demand Draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi or in cash at the regional / Noida office.

Candidates can also send an email at @icsi.edu with their particulars if they don’t receive any updates from ICSE regarding the status of their applications within seven days from the last date of submitting the application.

