ICSI 2022: CS Executive, Professional exam admit card RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link to download here

ICSI 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI Admit Card 2022 is released for the CS December session exam. ICSI has posted a link to the ICSI CS Executive admission card 2022 on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates who plan to take the ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam can verify and get their admission card via their ICSI login. To get the admission card from the website, candidates must input their 17-digit roll number. The CS Executive, Professional exam will be administered by ICSI from December 21 to 30, 2022. Candidates taking the exam must bring their ICSI Admit card Dec 2022 as well as a valid ID evidence to the exam centre. Check out the instructions below to learn how to download ICSI Admit Card 2022.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--icsi.edu

On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSI CS Executive admit card 2022 link

A new login page would open

Key in your roll number and submit

Access the ICSI portal and check the admit card

Download the same and take a printout for future references

Verify all the particulars on your ICSI CS Executive 2022 admit card, including the Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage and Module(s) of Examination enrolled for, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, and others.