ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 for Executive and Professional Programme RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link here

ICSI CS 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the hall tickets for the CS Foundation December session exams 2022. The admit cards are now available at icsi.edu. It is for the Computer Science Foundation test, which will be given on December 27 and 28. The 2022 ICSI CS test will be split into two sessions. The first shift will be held from 9.30 to 11.00 am, and the second shift will be held from 4 to 5 pm. The exam will be given in two shifts on both days. Registered candidates must have their registration number, date of birth, or password on hand in order to verify and download their admission cards.

ICSI CS December Session Admit Card: Here's how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website icsi.edu

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section

The click on the link which reads ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December,2022 Examination’

They should key in their admission number, date of birth to login

The ICSI CS Foundation admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout

Go through the details mentioned on it

The applicant's name, gender, applicant roll number, the name of the exam centre, the address of the test centre, and other information will be included on the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022.