ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 for Executive and Professional Programme RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link here
ICSI CS: The exam will be given in two shifts on both days, details below.
ICSI CS 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the hall tickets for the CS Foundation December session exams 2022. The admit cards are now available at icsi.edu. It is for the Computer Science Foundation test, which will be given on December 27 and 28. The 2022 ICSI CS test will be split into two sessions. The first shift will be held from 9.30 to 11.00 am, and the second shift will be held from 4 to 5 pm. The exam will be given in two shifts on both days. Registered candidates must have their registration number, date of birth, or password on hand in order to verify and download their admission cards.
ICSI CS December Session Admit Card: Here's how to download
- Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website icsi.edu
- On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section
- The click on the link which reads ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December,2022 Examination’
- They should key in their admission number, date of birth to login
- The ICSI CS Foundation admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout
- Go through the details mentioned on it
ICSI CS Admit card 2022; direct link to download here
The applicant's name, gender, applicant roll number, the name of the exam centre, the address of the test centre, and other information will be included on the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022.
