topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ICSI CS ADMIT CARD 2022

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 for Executive and Professional Programme RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link here

ICSI CS: The exam will be given in two shifts on both days, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 for Executive and Professional Programme RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link here

ICSI CS 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the hall tickets for the CS Foundation December session exams 2022. The admit cards are now available at icsi.edu. It is for the Computer Science Foundation test, which will be given on December 27 and 28. The 2022 ICSI CS test will be split into two sessions. The first shift will be held from 9.30 to 11.00 am, and the second shift will be held from 4 to 5 pm. The exam will be given in two shifts on both days. Registered candidates must have their registration number, date of birth, or password on hand in order to verify and download their admission cards.

ICSI CS December Session Admit Card: Here's how to download

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section
  • The click on the link which reads ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December,2022 Examination’
  • They should key in their admission number, date of birth to login
  • The ICSI CS Foundation admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout
  • Go through the details mentioned on it

ICSI CS Admit card 2022; direct link to download here

The applicant's name, gender, applicant roll number, the name of the exam centre, the address of the test centre, and other information will be included on the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022.

Live Tv

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022icsi executiveCS examicsi examcs admit cardicsi cs examicsi cs admit cardicsi registrationcs registrationcs admit card dec 2022icsi cs professional admit card 2022admit card icsi dec 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022