हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
icsi admit card

ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 admit card released on icsi.edu, direct link to download here

The CS Foundation exam will be conducted in remote proctored exams (anywhere mode) or computer-based examinations from exam centres. 

ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 admit card released on icsi.edu, direct link to download here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released CS Foundation Admit Card 2021 on its official website- icsi.edu. The candidates who have registered to appear for the foundation examination can download the admit card from the official site of ICSI. The ICSI CS Foundation examination will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021 across the country.

The CS Foundation exam will be conducted in remote proctored exams (anywhere mode) or computer-based examinations from exam centres. 

Here’s Direct link to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021” link 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, ICSI also stated that the candidate who does not have access to a laptop or desktop facility can write the exam from the examination centres across the country. The ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 is being conducted in over 61 cities across the nation. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
icsi admit cardICSI CS FoundationInstitute of Company Secretaries of IndiaICSI CS admir card
Next
Story

CBI arrests impersonator posing as NHAI chairman

Must Watch

PT6M51S

Madhya Pradesh Floods: Over 1,250 villages affected; while 6,200 people were rescued