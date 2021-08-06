ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 admit card released on icsi.edu, direct link to download here

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released CS Foundation Admit Card 2021 on its official website- icsi.edu. The candidates who have registered to appear for the foundation examination can download the admit card from the official site of ICSI. The ICSI CS Foundation examination will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021 across the country.

The CS Foundation exam will be conducted in remote proctored exams (anywhere mode) or computer-based examinations from exam centres.

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, ICSI also stated that the candidate who does not have access to a laptop or desktop facility can write the exam from the examination centres across the country. The ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 is being conducted in over 61 cities across the nation.

