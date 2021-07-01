हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICSI

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released at icsi.edu for July 10 exam, here’s direct link to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards of the candidates sitting in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021 exam) which is scheduled for July 10. The candidates need to note that the admit card will be available at the official website- icsi.edu.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards of the candidates sitting in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021 exam) which is scheduled for July 10. The candidates need to note that the admit card will be available at the official website- icsi.edu.

To download the ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card the candidates will need to have their registration number and date of birth handy. The registration for this exam was held till June 15.

Direct link for ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download admit card: 

1. Visit the official site of ICSI- icsi.edu

2. Click on CSEET admit card link

3. Type registration number and date of birth in the required fields

4. Click on download 

5. Take print out of your ICSI CSEET admit card for future reference

