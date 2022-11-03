ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link to download here

ICSI SEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the admit card for the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test, CSEET. The admit cards for the November 12 exam are now available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates who registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022 test and will be taking it can now check their hall tickets. Students should be prepared with their application number and dates of birth in order to download the same."This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12th November 2022. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions to the candidates by visiting the link: https://tinyurl.com/28ddc8fy", reads the official notification.

ICSI SEET 2022: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates should go to the official website -- icsi.edu

On the homepage, look for the student tab and click on CSEET

Candidates should then go to the designated CSEET admit card link

They should log in with the credentials being asked like CSEET application number and dates of birth

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details and download the same

Candidates must be informed that the CSEET 2022 exam will likely be proctored remotely. The exam will be given for 200 points and will last for two hours.