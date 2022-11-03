ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link to download here
ICSI SEET 2022 admit card for November 12 exam has been released on official website icsi.edu. Registered candidates can check and download the same through official website, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
ICSI SEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the admit card for the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test, CSEET. The admit cards for the November 12 exam are now available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates who registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022 test and will be taking it can now check their hall tickets. Students should be prepared with their application number and dates of birth in order to download the same."This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12th November 2022. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions to the candidates by visiting the link: https://tinyurl.com/28ddc8fy", reads the official notification.
ICSI SEET 2022: Here’s how to download
- Registered candidates should go to the official website -- icsi.edu
- On the homepage, look for the student tab and click on CSEET
- Candidates should then go to the designated CSEET admit card link
- They should log in with the credentials being asked like CSEET application number and dates of birth
- Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Go through the details and download the same
ICSI CSEET 2022; direct link here
Candidates must be informed that the CSEET 2022 exam will likely be proctored remotely. The exam will be given for 200 points and will last for two hours.
Live Tv
More Stories