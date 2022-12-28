ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for January exam RELEASED at icsi.edu- Direct link to download here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Institue of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Admit Card has been released. Candidates can now download their admission cards for the ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test, CSEET Exam January 2023, from the official website, icsi.edu. The CSEET 2023 Exam is slated on January 7, 2023. It is advisable for candidates to print off their admit cards and bring them with them to the appropriate exam centres. Candidates won't be allowed to enter the exam room to write the test if they don't have their admit cards with them.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on tab for “Latest @ ICSI”

Click on the tab for Students and then click on the link to download CSEET Admit Card for January 2023.

Enter your CSEET Roll Number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Your ICSI CSEET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The CSEET 2023 Exam will be administered by ICSI on January 7, 2023. It is encouraged for candidates to get in touch with the appropriate exam body if there is a mismatch between their actual information and the information on their admission card. Any error on the CSEET admit card will result in the revocation of the candidate's application.