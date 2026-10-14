/IDBI Bank stake sale: Govt approves Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax deal, retains 15% stake

The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to a Canadian company backed by Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore. The deal will transfer majority ownership to the buyer, while the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India retain a combined minority of 34 per cent stake.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared 10955230 Canada Inc., whose parent company is Fairfax Financial Holdings, as the successful bidder on Wednesday. The purchase covers 30.48 per cent of the bank's shares held by the Centre and 30.24 per cent held by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Sale proceeds will be divided between the two shareholders in proportion to the stakes they are selling.
After completion, the government's holding will fall to 15 per cent and LIC's to 19 per cent. Both will withdraw their nominees from the bank's board and become public shareholders, according to the finance ministry. The Rs 52,878 crore is the consideration paid to the selling shareholders; it is not an announced capital injection directly into IDBI Bank.
Fairfax offered Rs 81 a share, above the Rs 75.99 benchmark established by two independent valuation agencies. The agencies examined the bank's assets and liabilities alongside comparable lenders. Officials set aside IDBI Bank's thinly traded stock price as a direct benchmark because it had swung between Rs 61.01 and Rs 118.38 during the valuation period.
Five parties initially expressed interest in the bank. Four cleared the qualification stage, but only two submitted final technical and financial bids. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the transaction a "strategic restructuring" rather than disinvestment. "It is not a disinvestment but a restructuring," she said, referring to the government's continuing stake.
The sale process dates back to October 2022, when the government formally sought expressions of interest. It ran into delays after bids failed to meet a reserve price of Rs 94.42 a share. The process was paused in March. The process was revived in April, and fresh offers were invited.
The Reserve Bank of India placed IDBI Bank under the Prompt Corrective Action framework in May 2017 because of bad loans and losses. LIC became its controlling shareholder in January 2019, turning the former public sector lender into a private sector bank. The RBI lifted the corrective restrictions in March 2021 after its finances improved.
Fairfax is a Canadian financial services group led by Indian-born investor Prem Watsa. It already has Indian investments, including a 40 per cent stake in Kerala-based CSB Bank. That holding presents a regulatory issue for the IDBI transaction. Fairfax must decide within two years whether to reduce its interest in CSB Bank or merge the two lenders, subject to regulatory requirements.
The same report said Fairfax would have to reduce its IDBI Bank stake to 26 per cent over 15 years under a timetable to be agreed with the RBI. LIC is also expected to bring its residual IDBI holding down to 15 per cent within two years of completion.
Cabinet approval is only the first step in the sale process and does not mean the deal is finalised. Fairfax must now submit its plans and credentials to the RBI for regulatory approval, with the transaction expected to close by March 2027. The buyer may also need to make an open offer to minority shareholders.
For bank customers, day-to-day operations will remain unaffected and continue under RBI supervision. Deposits and loans will not be impacted by the change in ownership, and individual deposits up to Rs 5 lakh will stay protected under deposit insurance. While the finance ministry expects the new owner to bring in capital and expertise, no immediate changes to accounts or interest rates have been announced.
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