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IDBI Bank stake sale: Govt approves Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax deal, retains 15% stake

Cabinet approves IDBI Bank's 60.72% stake sale to Fairfax for Rs 52,878 crore. Check LIC's remaining stake, RBI approval and what changes for customers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
IDBI Bank stake sale: Govt approves Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax deal, retains 15% stake
Image Credit: IANS. IDBI Bank.

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IDBI Bank stake sale: Govt approves Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax deal, retains 15% stake
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