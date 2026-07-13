/IED blast targets Assam Rifles in Nagaland; one personnel killed, four injured

A suspected IED blast targets the Assam Rifles vehicle in Nagaland’s Sukhovi on Monday, killing one personnel and injuring four others as per initial reports.
Operation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.
The incident marks the second targeting of security personnel in the Northeast, a week earlier on July 6, two Assam Rifles personnel were killed after a suspected Naga armed group ambushed a paramilitary force vehicle at Nungshang Kong in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, after an Assam Rifles patrol party was reportedly ambushed by unidentified Naga armed assailants near Nungshang Kong Bridge, around 16 km east of Ukhrul Police Station.
An intermittent exchange of fire reportedly continued in the area for several hours, preventing a police team from Ukhrul Police Station from reaching the site. Heavy gunfire and repeated explosions continued for nearly two hours in the area, located about 17 km from the Ukhrul district headquarters.
Speaking on the Ukhrul ambush, Ukhrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Marchang W said the ambush took place on July 6 at around 1.40 pm when a convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles was returning to its base in Shangshak.
"An ambush attack took place upon the 40 Assam Rifles convoy on July 6, at approximately 1.40 pm... while they were travelling to their base in Shangshak... Unfortunately, 2 of them suffered fatal injuries and they died on the spot: Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh... Following the incident, SP, additional SP and I reached the spot immediately and cordoned off the area. A search operation was conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles from Ukhrul and Shangshak, but we could not find any accused involved in the crime," he said.
Although the details of today's IED blast are awaited and under investigation, the two incidents within a week come amid intensified security operations across the northeast, where central and state security forces have been maintaining heightened vigilance in both the valley and hill districts to curb militant activities, prevent further violence, and restore normalcy.
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