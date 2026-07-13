/IED blast targets Assam Rifles in Nagaland; one personnel killed, four injured

"An ambush attack took place upon the 40 Assam Rifles convoy on July 6, at approximately 1.40 pm... while they were travelling to their base in Shangshak... Unfortunately, 2 of them suffered fatal injuries and they died on the spot: Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh... Following the incident, SP, additional SP and I reached the spot immediately and cordoned off the area. A search operation was conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles from Ukhrul and Shangshak, but we could not find any accused involved in the crime," he said.