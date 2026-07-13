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  • /IED blast targets Assam Rifles in Nagaland; one personnel killed, four injured

IED blast targets Assam Rifles in Nagaland; one personnel killed, four injured

A suspected IED blast targets the Assam Rifles vehicle in Nagaland’s Sukhovi on Monday, killing one personnel and injuring four others as per initial reports.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
IED blast targets Assam Rifles in Nagaland; one personnel killed, four injured
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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