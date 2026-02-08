'If 1.25 crore Hindus decides to fight for their right'...: RSS chief's statement on Bangladesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday issued a strong statement on the plight of Hindus in crisis-hit Bangladesh, saying that if the country’s Hindu population chooses to stand up and fight for its rights, it will receive the support of Hindus worldwide.

He said global Hindu unity will eliminate the need for their dependence on external forces to fight for their own rights and issues in any part of the world.

While addressing the second day of RSS lecture series in Mumbai, Bhagwat said, "There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, all Hindus across the world will help them."

RSS chief was speaking at the two-day Vyakhyanmala titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, organised to mark the RSS centenary at the Nehru Centre in Worli.

Bangladesh has seen a rise in mob violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, over the past few months following the death of anti-India and anti-Hasina radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The unrest intensified after countrywide protests broke out following the ouster of exiled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which came in the wake of the student-led movement known as the “July Uprising” on August 5, 2024.

Amid the unrest, violent mob have targeted Hindu citizens across Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of several people, including businessmen, labourers, and students. These incidents occurred during street protests that escalated into organised attacks on minority communities.

Addressing domestic issues, the RSS chief said that previous governments had failed to adequately respond to changing demographic patterns in India, attributing the shift largely to differences in birth rates and illegal immigration. "The government earlier did not do enough on population changes. Birth rate and illegal immigration are reasons," Bhagwat said.

He emphasised that India can no longer be weakened, India cannot be broken now. Those who try to break India will be broken."

Bhagwat also responded to questions about the organisation’s funding, saying that the RSS does not depend on corporate or institutional contributions.

Explaining its model, he said the organisation raises funds from its own volunteers. “People often wonder how the RSS is funded. When we travel, we ask for a tiffin instead of purchasing food, and we stay in the homes of our workers rather than in hotels.”

He also talked about the leadership and caste vis a vis RSS organisation, saying caste is not a determining factor in the selection of the organisation's Sarsanghchalak (chief or head) and being a Brahmin is not a prerequisite for the position.

He said, "Anyone from any caste can become RSS chief. SC-ST is no disqualification and Brahmin is no qualification. We work for all castes, though RSS initially started with Brahmins."

Additionally, he also denied any intervention in the BJP-led government, saying, "We do not engage in backseat driving. The government is run by those who are in the government."