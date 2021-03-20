हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State election 2021

If 'chaiwala' won't understand your problems who will: PM Modi to tea garden workers in Assam at poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of supporting people that are out to finish the identity of tea industry in Assam.

If 'chaiwala' won't understand your problems who will: PM Modi to tea garden workers in Assam at poll rally

Chabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of supporting people that are out to finish the identity of tea industry in Assam.

While addressing a rally in the poll-bound state of Assam on Saturday, PM Modi alleged that the grand old party is playing with the "pride and glory" of the oldest industry of the state.

"Congress is supporting such forces. And while doing so it has the temerity to come here and seek votes of the tea garden workers... Who can understand the problems of tea workers better than a 'chaiwala'," PM Modi said.

His comments came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an interaction with the tea garden workers in Upper Assam town.

"A mistake can happen once, but when it has been repeated, it shows the mentality. This is injustice and insult to the beautiful land of Assam," the prime minister said.

The points about a conspiracy to "disrupt yoga and chai image of India in general" has reportedly been mentioned several times.

Further, PM Modi said there was a conspiracy to defame Assam tea and Yoga and recently a toolkit was released too. "A conspiracy was hatched against Assam tea. You must have heard about a toolkit. It sought to destroy the tea gardens of Assam. No Indian will allow that," PM Modi said.

The prime minister was apparently referring to Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg's controversial toolkit, which she tweeted and then deleted, outlining ways in which people can participate in the farmers protest.

