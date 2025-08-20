'If CM Is Not Safe, How Can Common Citizens Be?': Delhi Congress Condemns Attack On Rekha Gupta

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the incident raises serious concerns about women’s safety and that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.

