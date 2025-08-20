Advertisement
REKHA GUPTA

'If CM Is Not Safe, How Can Common Citizens Be?': Delhi Congress Condemns Attack On Rekha Gupta

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the incident raises serious concerns about women’s safety and that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'If CM Is Not Safe, How Can Common Citizens Be?': Delhi Congress Condemns Attack On Rekha GuptaDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo: IANS/CMO)

"This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Yadav said. 

