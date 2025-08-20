'If CM Is Not Safe, How Can Common Citizens Be?': Delhi Congress Condemns Attack On Rekha Gupta
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the incident raises serious concerns about women’s safety and that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.
Trending Photos
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the incident raises serious concerns about women’s safety and that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.
"This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Yadav said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement