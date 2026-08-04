/If E20 is not withdrawn, country will once again be compelled to launch major movement: Arvind Kejriwal

Highlighting the growing opposition to the policy, he emphasised, "The entire country is suffering. Just now, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution demanding that E20 be withdrawn. E20 is against the interests of the people and the Prime Minister must not bow to Trump's pressure. AAP has two MLAs in Goa, five MLAs in Gujarat and one MLA in Jammu and Kashmir. Our MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Goa will also introduce resolutions seeking the withdrawal of E20. We know these resolutions may not be passed because the BJP is in power there. At least in Gujarat and Goa they will not allow them to pass, but we will still place these resolutions before the Assemblies."