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  • /If E20 is not withdrawn, country will once again be compelled to launch major movement: Arvind Kejriwal

If E20 is not withdrawn, country will once again be compelled to launch major movement: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal called out the Modi government for imposing E20-Blended Petrol and alleged that the government is doing it under pressure from US President Trump.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
If E20 is not withdrawn, country will once again be compelled to launch major movement: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: X/Arvind Kejriwal

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