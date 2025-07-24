'If Everything Is 'Illegal', Why Only Ban Bike Taxis?' Maha Govt Faces Questions Over App-Based Transport Policy Vacuum

As aggregator cab drivers suspend their strike following Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar’s assurance of a future policy for app-based cabs, fresh questions are emerging over the Maharashtra government's selective enforcement and unclear regulatory stance.

In a tacit admission, the Transport Commissioner acknowledged that there is currently no policy governing app-based cabs like Uber and Ola in Maharashtra — raising a crucial question: have these operators been running “illegally” all along? And if so, why has the government not acted or created clear regulations until now?

The confusion deepens further. Bike taxis have been outright banned citing "lack of policy", but shuttle services and cabs continue to operate without any such clarity. If there’s no policy for shuttles, are they also running illegally? And if so, why are only bike taxis being singled out?

Transport experts and commuter groups are questioning this selective approach. “This looks like policy by prejudice,” said a senior transport analyst. “If the government lacks a clear regulatory framework for all these services, why target only one segment?”

The public outcry is growing, especially in Mumbai and Pune, where bike taxis offered an affordable last-mile option. Commuters are demanding that instead of bans, the government frame a comprehensive mobility policy that covers all forms of app-based transport, ensuring safety and regulation without robbing citizens of convenience.

Until then, the question remains: Is the government willing to admit that millions of rides were conducted outside the legal framework — or is this simply selective governance at play?