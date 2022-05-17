हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

If India has to progress, BJP's 'politics of hatred' has to be defeated: Rahul Gandhi

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken also said on Tuesday that the party has given the "Bharat jodo" slogan to unite India and a 75-km yatra will be undertaken after August 9 during the 75th year of India's Independence. 

File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and made a call to people to unite India and defeat the BJP's "politics of hatred". Taking to his official Twitter account, the former Congress chief said that people's issues include earnings and inflation, while BJP's issues are "riots and dictatorship". 

"People's issues -- earnings, inflation; BJP's issues -- riots, dictatorship. If the country has to progress, negative thinking of the BJP and politics of hatred have to be defeated. Let's together unite India," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the 'Bharat Jodo' is not a unification of land masses of India but is about uniting the people of India.

The remarks came after AICC general secretaries and in-charges held a meeting to give shape to the recommendations of the just-concluded three-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Maken, were reportedly among the leaders who attended the meeting at AICC headquarters to evolve an action plan for the early implementation of the "Nav Sankalp" declaration made at the Shivir.

Venugopal said an informal meeting of the AICC general secretaries and in-charges was held to discuss the execution part of the historic Udaipur declaration.

"A follow-up meeting will be held tomorrow also. We are determined to bring new-age reformed politics to each of your doorsteps," he said.

(With agency inputs)

