Minister of Externals Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday clarified that India and the United States are on the same page when it comes to illegal mobility of people but highlighted that the two nations need to prioritize mobility of people which is mutually beneficial. Jaishankar also said that India wants its skilled workforce to have the maximum opportunity at the global level.

However, Jaishankar shared that he flagged the delayed US visa approval during the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I told him (Rubio) that while we accept this (illegal immigration issue) and agree that these are autonomous processes, it's in our mutual interest to facilitate legal and mutually beneficial mobility. If it takes 400-odd days waiting period to get a visa, I don't think the relationship is well served by this," said Jaishankar, adding that Secy Rubio noted the point.

Speaking to the press in Washington DC.

Reacting to the reports of the deportation of thousands of Indians illegally residing in America, Jaishankar said that illegal migration was one of the issues which came up during the discussion.

"We have a position on mobility of people which is a principal position that applies to all countries. As a government, we are very much supportive of legal mobility because we believe in a global workplace. We want Indian talent and Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity at the global level. At the same time, we are also very firmly opposed to illegal mobility and illegal migration because when something illegal happens, many other illegal activities get joined onto it," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that it's neither desirable nor reputationally good. "We have this policy with every country and the US is no exception. We have always taken a view that if there are any of our citizens, who are not here legally, if we are sure they are our citizens, we have been open to their legitimate return to India," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that India has been consistent and very principled about it and it remains New Delhi's position and the same was conveyed very clearly to Secretary Marco Rubio.

Many of Trump’s initial executive actions in office focused on addressing illegal immigration in the US. These included declaring a national border emergency and deploying troops along the US-Mexico border. It will affect thousands of undocumented Indians who landed in the US illegally or are overstaying.