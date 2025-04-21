'If Law Doesn’t Help Me...': Indian Air Force Officer Assaulted, Wife Abused In Bengaluru In Road Rage Incident

By Prashobh Devanahalli

Indian Air Force Officer Bengaluru Attack Case: An Indian Air Force officer has alleged that he was assaulted and verbally abused by Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning, while he was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an IAF officer. A case has now been registered by the Bengaluru Police against unknown individuals in connection with the incident.

A disturbing video of him explaining the incident has been shared on his Instagram, showing the officer with his face and neck covered in blood. In the video, he identifies himself as Wing Commander Adityus Bozon and narrates the sequence of events, claiming he was attacked following a road rage incident.

“My name is Wing Commander Adityus Bozon, this is my wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita. We stay in DRDO, CV Raman Nagar Phase 1. This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport, and suddenly a bike came from behind and stopped our vehicle. I will show you my dashcam video also. He came out and started abusing me in Kannada. Then seeing that my car has a DRDO sticker, he says, ‘you DRDO people’ and many things in Kannada. Then he abused my wife. I couldn’t bear it. When I was coming outside, immediately he took his keys and hit me on my head (forehead) taking my blood out. I stood there shouting, that this is how you people treat a person from army, from navy, from the defence forces? More people came, and surprisingly all started abusing us that we were doing wrong things. That person, he took a stone out, and started to hit my car. I tried to stop and he hit me on the head. See the blood and this is my condition. My wife was there thankfully to take me out. We went to the police station, presently, no response. We are going to the hospital as asked by them," said the IAF officer.

He further said, "But this is what Karnataka has become. I believed in Karnataka, but seeing this truth, reality I couldn’t believe it.. god help us. God gave me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if Law and order doen’t help me, I will retaliate and these people will have it. Please help me.”

While the exact location of the incident is yet to be officially confirmed, the officer said it occurred while they were on their way from CV Raman Nagar to the airport.

In a second video posted after the incident, Wing Commander Bozon explained that he had a flight to Kolkata today morning to visit his ailing father. He described the assault as a “shocking” episode that deeply affected him and his family.