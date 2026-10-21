Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /If no permission, there is no protection: Calcutta HC dismisses CPI(M)'s plea to stop removal of durga puja bookstall

If no permission, there is no protection: Calcutta HC dismisses CPI(M)'s plea to stop removal of durga puja bookstall

The Calcutta High Court dismissed the CPI(M)’s plea seeking protection for its Durga Puja bookstall outside Jadavpur Coffee House, ruling that the party had not obtained the required permission to operate it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
If no permission, there is no protection: Calcutta HC dismisses CPI(M)'s plea to stop removal of durga puja bookstall
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
If no permission, there is no protection: Calcutta HC dismisses CPI(M)'s plea to stop removal of durga puja bookstall
2
3
4
5