NEW DELHI: The process for allocating official accommodations to the Chief Minister and ministers of the new BJP government in Delhi has been intensified, sources said on Saturday. The Public Works Department has a few bungalows in Civil Lines near Raj Niwas and one each in Daryaganj and near BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. The properties include bungalow number 2 in Raj Niwas Lane and bungalow number 115 on Ansari Road in Daryaganj.

"The bungalows near Civil Lines or some other in Lutyens' Delhi with exchange from central pool could be future residence of the Chief Minister," a source claimed. The proximity to Delhi Secretariat, Assembly, and Raj Niwas will be considered in finalising the Chief Minister's residence, he said.

The BJP has asserted that the Chief Minister would not stay at 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines that gained political notoriety as "Sheesh Mahal" over alleged irregularities and corruption in its reconstruction and inventory of costly goods in it. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal lived in the bungalow as Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 to September 2024. He vacated the bungalow after resigning from Chief Minister's post.

The PWD will have to arrange eight other accommodations for six members of the new Council of Ministers, as well as the Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker, sources said. The ministers of the AAP government lived in the Civil Lines bungalow. Atishi who became Chief Minister after Kejriwal's residence, lived in a bungalow on Mathura Road. As per rules the official accommodations need to be vacated within 15 days by the members of the previous government.

The BJP came to power in Delhi after 26 years by winning 48 of 70 Assembly seats and ending AAP's decade-long rule in the elections held on February 5 this year. The Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers were administered oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony at Ramleela Maidan last month.