New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey emphasised the crucial role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party's electoral success, stating that several sections that did not vote for the BJP earlier now support the party, and it has broken new ground in many states.

Dubey, who is one of the most articulate faces of the BJP in Parliament, told ANI in an interview that the BJP requires PM Modi for its success and PM Modi's leadership is essential for the party's victory.

Dubey highlighted that the BJP's success is heavily dependent on PM Modi's leadership.

"Today, Modiji has become the Prime Minister for the third time...if Modiji is not our leader, the BJP may not win even 150 seats (in LS polls)," Nishikant Dubey said.

PM Modi has been in Prime Minister since 2014 and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance recorded its third successive victory in last year's Lok Sabha polls. The BJP got an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When Modiji came, the vote bank that never belonged to the BJP, especially among the poor, shifted towards the party due to their faith in him. Some may like it or not, but it's a reality," Dubey said.

Dubey, who is a parliamentarian from Godda and is a four-time MP, attributed the party's success to the faith that people have in PM Modi.

"2029 ka chunav bhi BJP ki mazboori hai ki Modiji ke natritav mein ladna padega...(it is BJP's compulsion to fight the 2029 (Lok Sabha polls) under the leadership of PM Modi). The BJP needs Modiji...As a party worker, I believe that we need Modiji's leadership, " Dubey added.

"My remarks were not meant to be controversial, but rather a reflection of the reality on the ground. The fact that Modi's name alone can secure votes for the party is a testament to his leadership and the faith that people have in him. As long as his body permits, we will need his leadership to achieve our goal of a developed India by 2047," he added.

Answering a query on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about stepping down at the age of 75, Dubey said there is no need for Modiji to do so.

"BJP needs him. One may agree or not, a political party runs on cult...," he said.

Answering another query, Dubey said that for the next 15-20 years, PM Modi would be the leader. "15-20 saal tak Modiji nazar aa rahen hain (he is visible (as a leader) for the next 15-20 years)."

"It's natural for people to wonder about the future. However, when you're working at the grassroots level, you understand the reality. I contested elections in 2009 and won, but my victory margin was slim - just 6,000 votes. In fact, I lost in almost all six assembly segments, which is a testament to the challenges of winning," Dubey noted.

The BJP secured an absolute majority on its own for the first time in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

It won 282 seats in 2014, and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 general elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the 350-mark, recording one of the highest victories in Lok Sabha polls.

Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has attained repeated success in assembly polls.

Tripura, Assam, Haryana, and Odisha are among the states BJP formed a government for the first time. It has also spread its influence in northeastern states and expanded its base in southern states.