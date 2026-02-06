'If police acted sooner, my brother would be alive': Family of biker who fell into Janakpuri pit

A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Kamal Dhyani, allegedly died after falling into an open pit in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Thursday night, while returning home. His family claims they were left searching in the dark for hours, moving between six police stations before learning of his death the following morning.

According to Dhyani’s brother, the family received no help despite repeated visits to police stations and only discovered the tragedy when an official answered his phone and informed them that his body had been recovered.

“When I last spoke to him, he said he would reach home in 10 minutes. When I called again at 12:30 am, he didn’t pick up. We got worried and started looking for him. I first went to his office in Rohini, then to the Janakpuri police station,” his brother said to ANI

“The police gave us his last known location, but we couldn’t find him. This is gross carelessness. My brother was not reckless enough to deliberately crash into the pit. At 1:30 am, I checked the pit, but he wasn’t there. We visited at least six police stations but received no assistance. In the morning, when I called his phone again, the police informed us that his body had been recovered. Had the police acted promptly, my brother might have been alive.”

Friends of the deceased echoed concerns over alleged police negligence. They said they were told to wait until 11 am to file a complaint, and although the police agreed to track the phone, the exact location was not shared. Seven people searched for Dhyani through the night but failed to locate him.

“I had spoken to him when he reached the District Centre. He was just 15 minutes from home. We waited, but he didn’t arrive. An hour later, we came to the District Centre. He had been in accidents before, so we thought something might have happened. His bike was nowhere to be seen. At the police station, we were told our complaint could not be registered before 11 am. Upon request, the police shared a 200-metre radius to search, but despite searching from midnight to 7 am, we couldn’t find him. At 1 am, we checked the pit, but he wasn’t there,” one friend said.

Another friend questioned why the police could not trace Dhyani’s phone during the night and alleged negligence in securing the pit. “When we went back home at 7 am, the police called and informed us he was in the pit. Why was his phone not traced earlier? We suspect foul play. He was just 25 and worked at the HDFC Bank call centre in Rohini. Police have now deployed barricades around the pit. Why couldn’t this have been done sooner? My friend could have been saved,” the friend added.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood expressed grief over the incident and said strict action would be taken if safety lapses were found. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) also expressed condolences and stated that a committee had been formed to probe the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar said the matter would be investigated if the family did not receive adequate assistance. “A pit was dug for the Delhi Jal Board work. Last night, Kamal Dhyani’s bike fell into this pit, and he unfortunately died. His brother came to the Janakpuri Police Station around 2:45 am, reporting that his brother had not returned home. The police tracked his phone, which indicated Janakpuri District Park. Head Constable Ramkesh searched for the deceased with family members for about two and a half hours but could not locate him,” the DCP said.

“At 8 am, a woman informed the police that a body was lying in a 15-foot-deep pit. An FIR is being registered, and the bike will be recovered from the pit soon. If the family claims they did not receive help from six to seven police stations, we will investigate,” he added.

(With agency inputs)