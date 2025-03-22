Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the damage to the public property will be recovered from the rioters and if they refuse to pay, their properties will be auctioned to make good the harm caused due to violent clashes in Nagpur. Speaking to media, Fadnavis said that the police have so far arrested 92 people in the case.

"104 people have been identified, among which 92 people have been arrested...The police will arrest more people. Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters. Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far...Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for the recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," said Fadnavis.

Narrating the sequence of the incident after chairing a high-level meeting of ministers and police officials, Fadnavis said, "I have chaired a high-level meeting over the violence here, which state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also attended. I looked into every detail and kept forward my thoughts and views as well... The replica of Aurangzeb's tomb was burnt that day when this incident took place. Following the incident, a complaint was registered with the police. A rumour was spread by some people, through podcasts and social media posts, that a holy 'chadar' was burnt. Later, the rioters pelted stones, torched vehicles and attacked shops in Nagpur. However, the police brought the situation under control within 4-4.5 hours. The police did everything to control the situation. However, many police personnel, including three DCP-level officials, were injured in the incident."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a review meeting at Nagpur Police Headquarters regarding the recent violence in Nagpur.

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation. The situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare who is part of the delegation criticized the BJP on Saturday over the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that the incident occurred because both the central and state governments did not pay attention.