'If the country doesn't have a powerful leader...Aftabs will emerge in every city': Himanta Biswa Sarma's pitch for PM Modi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a pitch for PM Modi at a rally in Kutch, with a strong mention of the Delhi murder case which has shocked the nation. Sarma said that if the country does not have a strong leader then ‘Aftabs will emerge in every city’. He was referring to Aftab Poonawalla, the food blogger accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

He said, “Aftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her.”

#WATCH | If today the country does not have a strong leader, a govt that respects nation as a mother, such Aftabs will emerge in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Shraddha Murder Case (18.11.22) pic.twitter.com/HwZQn0BssF November 19, 2022

“If the country doesn't have a powerful leader, one who considers the nation their mother, such Aftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society. So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024.”

Aftab and Shraddha started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year.

On 18th May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawalla killed her. The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator. Poonawalla had studied hotel management and was trained in handling sharp knives as he had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat. He applied the know-how to chop Walker's body into 35 pieces. He then went on to cut her body for two days.

Poonawalla would pack the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room fresheners to suppress the foul smell. Police said that he used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. "He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days," an official said.

(With agency inputs)