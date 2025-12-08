Advertisement
‘If There is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari At Zee Media Auto Summit

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underlined the importance of ownership and commitment in delivering quality infrastructure. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘If There is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari At Zee Media Auto Summit

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday underlined the importance of ownership and commitment in delivering quality infrastructure. While speaking at the Zee Media Auto Summit, he said, “Every job comes with challenges. If there is ownership and commitment, we can deliver good work.” 

Gadkari added that the Delhi–Dehradun corridor has begun operations on a trial basis and is expected to become fully functional within the next 10–15 days. He also said that the Kanpur–Lucknow route now takes only half an hour, with nearly 25–30 similar projects already completed or nearing completion.

Emphasising the broader impact of infrastructure development, the minister highlighted India's improved logistics efficiency. “The most important thing is that our country is progressing. Our logistics cost used to be 16% compared to China’s 8%. If we want to increase exports and ensure economic growth, we must reduce logistics costs,” he said.

Gadkari added that alongside better roads, the government is also focusing on strengthening alternative rail and air routes. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the efforts we have made in the last 10–11 years are now showing results,” he said.

While highlighting the joint reports of IIM Bangalore, IIT Chennai, and IIT Kanpur, the BJP leader said that India’s logistics costs have reduced.

“The Joint report by IIM Bangalore, IIT Chennai, and IIT Kanpur highlighted that India’s logistics costs have reduced by 6%,” he added.
 

