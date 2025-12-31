Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001999https://zeenews.india.com/india/if-you-break-us-laws-us-embassy-in-india-warns-against-illegal-immigration-amid-h-1b-visa-delays-3001999.html
NewsIndia‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration Amid H-1B Visa Delays
US EMBASSY INDIA WARNING

‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration Amid H-1B Visa Delays

The US Embassy in India issud a warning on Tuesday that violators of US law will face "significant criminal penalties," with President Donald Trump's administration commitment  to end illegal immigration amid H-1B visa delays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration Amid H-1B Visa DelaysRepresentative Image (Source: IANS)

The U.S. Embassy in India has raised concerns with their recent warning over Illgal Immigration in a X post on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in India issued a stark warning on X amid mass H-1B visa interview cancellations due to enhanced vetting. The warning read, "If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The warning comes amid the ongoing H-IB visa delays, impacting Thousands of Indian professionals who face uncertainty from recent H-1B visa cancellations.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in his weekly briefing, revealed that India has received multiple complaints from nationals facing H-1B visa delays and rescheduling issues.

Recently, in a press release by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services dated 23rd December, it stated, “The Department of Homeland Security is amending regulations governing the H-1B work visa selection process to prioritize the allocation of visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens to better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers. The new rule replaces the random lottery for selecting visa recipients with a process that gives greater weight to those with higher skills.”

Earlier this week, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that 1.9 million ‘Illegal Aliens’ Self-Deported Under Trump Administration, in its year-end release of accomplishments, according to a X post shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The issue of illegal immigration was one of the major concerns of the Trump administration in the second term. The warning raises concerns for professionals seeking US visas amid the ongoing delays.

Also Read: Trump To Corner Netanyahu With F-35 Jets Plan For Turkey – Why Israel Is Uneasy

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now