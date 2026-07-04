/‘If you have courage…’: Mamata Banerjee calls TMC rebel leaders ‘betrayers’, dares to join BJP

“No one can take over Trinamool Bhavan by force. Those who occupied it yesterday claimed that rent had not been paid. Let me clarify that the premises are rented till October 2027. This is not any individual’s property; it belongs to the institution and to Maa, Mati, Manush. We have all the documents and we pay Rs 1 lakh as rent every month. Today, you may seize a building with the help of central forces, but you cannot capture people’s hearts like this,” she said.