/‘If you have courage…’: Mamata Banerjee calls TMC rebel leaders ‘betrayers’, dares to join BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel group, accusing them of betraying the very party that gave them their political identity.
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The internal crisis in the TMC deepened further on Saturday after Chandrima Bhattacharya, the party's state unit president and former minister, resigned from all party posts.
Following her resignation, Mamata Banerjee took over as the state president of the Trinamool Congress.
In a strongly worded video message, Mamata Banerjee said the rebels had crossed all limits of gratitude and loyalty.
“Those who won elections on the Trinamool Congress symbol, which carries my signature, are now saying the party no longer exists since 2023. You contested the elections only after I personally approved your candidature and signed the papers. It was only then that the Election Commission accepted your nomination. There is a limit to betrayal,” she said.
The TMC supremo further challenged the rebel faction, daring them to show courage and formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of making indirect attacks while still claiming to be part of the Trinamool Congress.
"You have betrayed the very party that gave you a political identity. Now, you are openly working for the BJP. If you have the courage, go and formally join the BJP. What do you think? That I am dead? We know the chances of the party symbol being allotted to you are slim. When I go among the people wearing this symbol, will you be able to silence my voice?" Banerjee remarked.
She further slammed the ruling West Bengal government for not giving eggs in mid-day meals.
"Children are not getting eggs in their mid-day meals, yet you are throwing eggs. We were in power for 15 years, but we never used the police to carry out such acts. You are making Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) and Officers-in-Charge (OCs) do the work of block presidents. I do not blame those who have left. They have families, property, and responsibilities. But remember, I too, have a family. The Trinamool Congress family of Maa, Mati, Manush is my family," she added.
Her remarks come amid high drama in West Bengal politics after the owner of the Trinamool Congress’s state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from inside, following reports that the rebel faction had taken control of the building.
Speaking on the issue, Mamata Banerjee asserted that no one can forcibly occupy Trinamool Bhavan.
“No one can take over Trinamool Bhavan by force. Those who occupied it yesterday claimed that rent had not been paid. Let me clarify that the premises are rented till October 2027. This is not any individual’s property; it belongs to the institution and to Maa, Mati, Manush. We have all the documents and we pay Rs 1 lakh as rent every month. Today, you may seize a building with the help of central forces, but you cannot capture people’s hearts like this,” she said.
After quitting the party, Bhattacharya told ANI that she was deeply hurt by the party supremo’s remarks. “You saw what happened yesterday at Trinamool Bhavan. After that incident, Mamata ji spoke to me on the phone and said, ‘You handed over Trinamool Bhavan to them.’ This statement hurt me. There was no need to say something like this,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya said that Mamata Banerjee’s accusation that she had “handed over” Trinamool Bhavan to the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee was the reason behind her resignation.
(with ANI inputs)
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