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‘If you have courage…’: Mamata Banerjee calls TMC rebel leaders ‘betrayers’, dares to join BJP

Hitting out at rebel TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee dared them to formally join the BJP if they had the courage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
‘If you have courage…’: Mamata Banerjee calls TMC rebel leaders ‘betrayers’, dares to join BJP
Image Credit: IANS/ X/@AITCofficial

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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