Delhi Assembly Polls: The poll campaigning ahead of the Delhi elections is heating up with each passing day. The national capital is set to witness a three-cornered battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress going all out to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the race to the top chair.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Congress leader and party candidate from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba, responded to a query pertaining to Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joining the campaign. "Rahul Gandhi is already involved in the campaign... If you open your eyes, you will see Rahul Gandhi in every heart," Lamba said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement, Congress candidate from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba says, "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal to meet the public instead of circling BJP and RSS headquarters. Why is he so scared? Both (Arvind Kejriwal and Ramesh Bidhuri)… pic.twitter.com/ohUNbaOkWI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Earlier, sources had told news agency ANI that Rahul Gandhi would address an election rally in Delhi on January 13 as a part of the grand old party’s poll campaign. The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.